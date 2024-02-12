Devotee finds ‘bones’ in prasad at Srisailam; temple body says it is cinnamon

The Hyderabad-based devotee’s allegations of discovering bones in the temple’s prasadam were rejected by the three-member committee report on Sunday, January 11, which was set up by the Srisailam Devasthanams.

Harish Reddy, a devotee from Hyderabad who offered prayers at the Srisailam temple on Friday, reported finding two bits of bone in the Pulihora prasadam he received.

The administrators of the Srisailam temple acted quickly and ordered an inquiry into the situation.

Although at first it was thought that unknown items might not have been bones but perhaps cinnamon sticks, the devotee filed a formal complaint and provided proof of the find with the executive officer’s office of the temple.

Speaking to an English daily, Peddiraju said that the devotee mistook cinnamon sticks for bones and that the temple committee’s investigation had shown his statements to be false.

The Srisailam EO said that there is never any room for such acts of sacrilege at the Srisailam temple since rigorous adherence to standard operating procedures is always followed when preparing prasadams.

He made a plea to all devotees around the world to trust the Srisailam Devasthanams, who are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of this historic shrine at Srisailam, which is devoted to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi.