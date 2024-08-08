DG Shikha Goel reviews women safety, SHE Teams across Telangana

Hyderabad: A review meeting was held by DG (Women Safety) Telangana Shikha Goel, on Thursday, August 8, with officers and staff members from all the districts of Telangana on women safety in the state.

Over 300 officers and staff from 31 districts of Telangana attended the review meeting. Shikha Goel laid a lot of emphasis on the ‘strong safety perception’ SHE teams have created so far. She asked the officers to launch intensive awareness campaigns and pay special attention to hot spots – places where more eve teasing cases are reported.

As of now, there are 331 SHE Teams operating across Telangana and these teams focus on monitoring and addressing incidents of harassment and abuse in public places through proactive measures and technology integration.

They operate covertly in ‘hotspots’, gather evidence, and take necessary actions, including filing FIRs and conducting counselling sessions. Shikha Goel explained that the Women Safety Wing through ‘SHE Team Module’ oversees their activities to ensure effectiveness and continuous improvement. SHE Teams provide prompt police assistance to women in distress.

They also guide misguided youth to turn over a new leaf with the help of professional psychologists, said Goel. “Daily activities of all SHE Teams are monitored and supervised using the SHE software application. Training is regularly impacted on Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), use of SHE software application, and leveraging technology to improve performance. Scientific, effective, and time-tested methods are adopted to counsel delinquents, through periodic counselling sessions,” said Shikha Goel.

During the review Shikha Goel stated that SHE teams have achieved a high rate of success in reducing harassment and improving women’s safety in Telangana. She added that the use of technology, undercover operations, and targeted interventions in hotspots has contributed significantly to their success.