DGCA chief seeks cooperation of pilots to ensure smooth flight ops

Mumbai: Aviation regulator DGCA’s chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on Friday requested the cooperation of all pilots to ensure smooth flight operations amid massive IndiGo flight disruptions.

In an appeal, the Director General said that in light of the current IndiGo flight disruptions due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain.

Disruptions leading to delays, passenger inconvenience: DGCA chief

He noted that these disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations.

“As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges.

“Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety,” Kidwai said.

Given this situation, he has requested the full cooperation of all pilot bodies, associations, and pilots across India to maintain stable, smooth flight operations during this busy, weather-sensitive period and to reduce avoidable delays and cancellations.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen coordination between pilots and airlines to proactively and safely manage the situation.

Amid concerns in certain quarters about relaxing Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is “committed for safety and implementation of FDTL CAR in letter and spirit”.

CAR refers to Civil Aviation Requirements.

The gaps in planning ahead of the implementation of the revised FDTL, the second phase of which came into force from November 1, have resulted in crew shortage at IndiGo and are one of the key reasons for the current disruptions.