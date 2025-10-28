DGCA flags serious compliance lapses at Akasa Air after safety review

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has flagged various regulatory non-compliances at Akasa Air, including repetitive procedural lapses, and has asked the airline to take remedial actions, according to sources.

The observations have been made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a comprehensive review of surveillance data of the airline for the April-September period.

The review covered key domains, including flight safety, safety management system and flight duty time limitations, the sources said.

They said there are various non-conformities, including repetitive procedural lapses, documentation gaps and systemic failures in regulatory compliance.

In a statement, Akasa Air said it “always submits comprehensive responses to all observations raised within the prescribed timelines.

The carrier also said the DGCA conducts routine audits across all airlines as part of its ongoing efforts to uphold and continuously elevate aviation safety standards in India.

“… we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of operational and safety excellence in line with all regulatory requirements,” it added.

Akasa Air started flying more than three years ago and currently has a fleet of 30 planes.