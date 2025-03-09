DGCA probes tail strike incident involving IndiGo plane at Chennai airport

IndiGo also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to subsequent cancellations following the grounding of the aircraft.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th March 2025 8:24 pm IST
After Air India, IndiGo flights from Mumbai to Jeddah, Muscat receive bomb threats
IndiGo flight

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA is probing a tail strike incident involving an IndiGo A321 aircraft at the Chennai airport on March 8, according to a senior official.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

IndiGo on Sunday said an Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway during landing at Chennai airport.

“The aircraft is grounded and will be back in operations post necessary repairs and clearance,” the airline said in a statement.

MS Creative School
Also Read
IndiGo ranked world’s 2nd fastest growing airline in seat capacity

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is probing the incident.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

IndiGo also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to subsequent cancellations following the grounding of the aircraft.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th March 2025 8:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button