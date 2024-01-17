DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine each on Air India, SpiceJet

According to two orders issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each has been imposed on Air India and SpiceJet.

DGCA inspection finds lapses in Air India's internal safety audits
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for lapses in rostering of pilots for operating flights in low visibility conditions.

After analysing the flight delay/cancellation/diversion-related data submitted by scheduled airlines for December 2023, DGCA found that Air India and SpiceJet did not roster “CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for some of the flights,” an official said.

CAT II/III pertains to operating flights in low visibility conditions.

LVTO refers to Low Visibility take-off.

Earlier this month, DGCA had issued show cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of various flights amid dense fog at the Delhi airport in late December.

During December 25-28 last year, flight operations were significantly impacted at the Delhi airport, and nearly 60 flights of various airlines were diverted due to dense fog.

