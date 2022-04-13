DGP inaugurates Transgender Persons Protection Cell

Hyderabad: “Pride Place” Transgender (LGBQIA+) Persons Protection Cell was inaugurated by Dr M. Mahendar Reddy, IPS, DGP, Telangana Police, at Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Cell will work to ensure the safety and security of transgender persons by ending violence against them in the Society. The Protection Cell will comprise of a team headed by a police Inspector, three other sub-inspectors and constable officers along with other stakeholders. Dr Mahendar Reddy released a logo of the “Pride Place” and a booklet containing the details of the Standard Operating Procedures of the Cell.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said “the cell will act as a one stop solution for Trans people in the State by offering police and other services through networking and collaboration with other stakeholders”. He also appreciated the initiative and said that this Cell will be historical and will go a long way in ensuring justice to the members of this community. The Trans People Protection Cell at State Level is formed in the Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police under the Addl. Director General of Police Women Safety, Swati Lakra, IPS, according to the guidelines issued by Union Home Ministry.

Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, Dt 22/01/2021), which state that “every State Government shall set up a Transgender Protection Cell under Director General of Police in the State to monitor cases of offences against Transgender Persons”. The Protection Cell will work for the prevention of crimes, monitoring cases of offences against transgender persons and ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of such offences.

It shall create awareness about the rights of Trans people among the public and sensitise all stakeholders in the proper implementation of the Transgender laws in the State. A transgender person has also been taken as a coordinator to work along with Inspector level police officer from WSW, a legal expert and support staff. They will network with different communities of Trans people while helping the police in identifying the needs of the Trans people affected by violence.

Swati Lakra, ADGP, WSW, reiterated that, “this Cell is an effort to ensure that Trans people will be treated with the same dignity as anyone else and be able to live with respect, according to their gender identity.”

Sumathi Badugula, DIG WSW, spoke about challenges involved in the inclusion of trans community leading to cyclical form of exclusion from benefits and acceptance. Dr Mamatha Raghuveer from Tharuni NGO, Tashi Choedup from Anveshi Research Centre and many Transgender, LQBTQIA+ community members and other civil society members participated in the program and welcomed the initiative of the Telangana Police.