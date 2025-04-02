Dhanashree Verma comes to Hyderabad for work post divorce

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal were officially granted a divorce by the Bombay High Court on March 20

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd April 2025 11:23 am IST
Dhanashree Verma comes to Hyderabad for work post divorce
Dhanashree Verma (Instagram)

Mumbai: Social media influencer and dancer Dhanashree Verma, who has been in the headlines following her separation from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is now back to work. The choreographer is currently in Hyderabad, busy with a new project.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Taking to Instagram, Dhanashree shared a series of photos from her Hyderabad schedule, writing, “Namaskaram Hyderabad… we meet again, let’s go.” She posted glimpses from the sets, along with pictures of her relishing authentic South Indian cuisine. However, details about her upcoming project remain under wraps, sparking speculation that she might be working on a Telugu venture.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal were officially granted a divorce by the Bombay High Court on March 20. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, had been separated since 2022. They filed for divorce by mutual consent on February 5.

MS Creative School

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked dating rumors with RJ Mahvash after the two were spotted together in Dubai, cheering for Team India during a Champions Trophy match.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd April 2025 11:23 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button