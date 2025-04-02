Dhanashree Verma comes to Hyderabad for work post divorce

Mumbai: Social media influencer and dancer Dhanashree Verma, who has been in the headlines following her separation from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is now back to work. The choreographer is currently in Hyderabad, busy with a new project.

Taking to Instagram, Dhanashree shared a series of photos from her Hyderabad schedule, writing, “Namaskaram Hyderabad… we meet again, let’s go.” She posted glimpses from the sets, along with pictures of her relishing authentic South Indian cuisine. However, details about her upcoming project remain under wraps, sparking speculation that she might be working on a Telugu venture.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal were officially granted a divorce by the Bombay High Court on March 20. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, had been separated since 2022. They filed for divorce by mutual consent on February 5.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked dating rumors with RJ Mahvash after the two were spotted together in Dubai, cheering for Team India during a Champions Trophy match.