Dhanashree Verma dating someone else? Her cozy pic goes viral

Mumbai: Rumors about Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife heading for a divorce have taken the internet by storm. The buzz started when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Chahal removed all photos of Dhanashree from his profile. However, Dhanashree still has some of their pictures, leaving fans confused.

Pratik Utekar, Dhanashree’s Viral Photo

Amid these rumors, a picture of Dhanashree with choreographer Pratik Utekar is going viral. In the photo, taken during a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after-party, the two are dressed in matching black outfits. Speculations are also rife that they are dating and this could be a reason for their couple’s split.

Yuzvendra’s Cryptic Instagram Story

Adding to the drama, Chahal shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, talking about his struggles and how hard he has worked to make his parents proud. While he didn’t mention his marriage, fans felt his message hinted at personal problems, fueling the divorce rumors further.

According to The Times of India, a source close to the couple confirmed that a divorce seems inevitable. The exact reasons for their separation remain unknown, but it’s clear they are moving forward separately.

Fans and followers are divided over the issue. Some criticized Dhanashree, accusing her of using Chahal for fame, while others urged people not to jump to conclusions without knowing the full story.