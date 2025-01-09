Dhanashree Verma’s official statement on her divorce news

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have been the subject of intense separation rumors for a while now. The speculation gained traction when fans noticed that the couple, who are usually very active on social media, unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several of their shared pictures including their wedding photos.

Dhanashree Verma breaks silence

Amid the swirling rumors, Dhanashree broke her silence with a heartfelt statement shared on her Instagram story, addressing the baseless accusations and negativity being spread online.

“The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate,” Dhanashree wrote.

She further added, “I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Chahal posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Tuesday, quoting Socrates: “Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise.” This has left fans speculating further, as neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has officially addressed the rumors or clarified their relationship status.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got engaged on August 8, 2020. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurgaon on December 22, 2020.

Fans continue to hope for a resolution and clarity as the couple remains tight-lipped about the ongoing speculation. For now, both Chahal and Dhanashree seem focused on their individual journeys, navigating through this challenging time.