Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, is once again making headlines, this time for her stunning bridal look that has become talk of town. The influencer-turned-actress recently shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she can be seen dressed as a bride, leaving fans shocked and curious.

In the viral pictures, Dhanashree is seen wearing a traditional saree, complete with sindoor in her hair parting, mangalsutra around her neck, and chooda (bridal bangles) on her wrists. These details immediately caught the attention of fans, who began speculating whether she had secretly tied the knot again.

But before the rumours could spread further, the truth came out, it was all part of a photoshoot.

Yes, Dhanashree had simply dressed up as a bride for a themed photoshoot. She captioned the post with, “Vintage vibe, modern mood…” making it clear that the look was for aesthetic and creative purposes only. However, despite the clarification, some users continued to troll her in the comments.

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce

Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020, but the couple separated after living apart for nearly 18 months and eventually filed for divorce. They divorce was finalised by Bandra court in March 2025.

Post their split, Chahal has been in the news for his growing closeness with RJ Mahvash, sparking dating rumours. While pictures from their vacations have gone viral, Mahvash has publicly stated that Chahal is just a good friend.