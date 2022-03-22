Dharani portal discrepancies: Farmers, people face hard time

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 23rd March 2022 1:23 am IST
TS Urdu academy to conduct five-day national workshop for Urdu Journalists
Government of Telangana Logo (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Congress party has sent a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao highlighting the irregularities in the Dharani portal.  The All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr D Shravan said that article 17 of the Constitution gives personal freedom to every citizen which cannot be suppressed.

The letter stated that after the passing of a whole year the issues of farmers are still unresolved.  The farmers are still making rounds of the offices for their lands and other transactions.

The letter also alleged that the state government is conspiring to acquire the people’s lands forcefully in the name of national highways, towns and municipalities in connivance with the real estate agents.

MS Education Academy

The Congress leader also said that the entries of many Patta lands were wrongly made.  Many shortcomings came to the fore during the release of Patta passbooks. The letter specifically pointed out 13 discrepancies that needed to be fixed immediately.

“The lands of the ceiling, Bhoodan, endowment, and Waqf have been auto-locked on Dharani portal,”  the letter said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button