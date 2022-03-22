Dharani portal discrepancies: Farmers, people face hard time

Hyderabad: The Congress party has sent a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao highlighting the irregularities in the Dharani portal. The All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr D Shravan said that article 17 of the Constitution gives personal freedom to every citizen which cannot be suppressed.

The letter stated that after the passing of a whole year the issues of farmers are still unresolved. The farmers are still making rounds of the offices for their lands and other transactions.

The letter also alleged that the state government is conspiring to acquire the people’s lands forcefully in the name of national highways, towns and municipalities in connivance with the real estate agents.

The Congress leader also said that the entries of many Patta lands were wrongly made. Many shortcomings came to the fore during the release of Patta passbooks. The letter specifically pointed out 13 discrepancies that needed to be fixed immediately.

“The lands of the ceiling, Bhoodan, endowment, and Waqf have been auto-locked on Dharani portal,” the letter said.