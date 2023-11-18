Dharani Portal, Kaleshwaram ‘landmark scams of BRS Govt’: BJP MP Prakash

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar on Saturday hit out at the ruling BRS in Telangana for the “two landmark corruption scams, Dharani Portal and Kaleshwaram” in the state.

Claiming that the BJP is winning the assembly elections, Javadekar asserted that “we will not only inquire but restore the lands to the real owners” in the state.

“Dharani Portal and Kaleshwaram are two landmark corruption scams of the BRS government. They have looted the state. Dharani scam is a land record scam. The land record is now nowhere available…This is the worst scam…We will not only inquire but restore the lands to the real owners. That is what we have said. And Kaleshwaram, I think the dam safety report is very clear that it was state design which was faulty”, Javadekar said while speaking to ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP also exuded confidence of the BJP’s victory, ” I am very sure BRS is losing, BJP is winning and Congress will come third.”

Labelling Congress’ manifesto as “far from reality,” Javadekar said that Congress leaders should first tell what have they done for the people in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the Congress party over the Dharani portal row.

Referring to a speech made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Telangana, Rao said that the Congress is trying to snatch farmers’ rights by speaking of removing the ‘Dharani’ portal, which is the official land records management portal of the state.

“Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that they would throw the ‘Dharani’ portal in ‘The Bay of Bengal’ if voted to power. If it goes to ‘The Bay of Bengal’, farmers will fall into problems, their lands will be snatched by others and they will have to make rounds to the court”, the Telangana CM said while addressing a public gathering in Telangana’s Jangaon district.

“The government gave you the right to empower yourself, the ‘shameless’ Congress is saying to remove it. Dear farmers, your right is in your hands. What we did was empower the farmers”, he said.