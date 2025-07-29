Dharmasthala row: Temple town, secret burials and a decades-old silence

A peaceful temple town in Karnataka, Dharmasthala, which is sacred in its religious and spiritual importance, has been plunged into scandal following shocking reports of clandestine mass burial of victims of brutality and suspected sexual violence.

How the controversy began

The controversy erupted on July 3, when a former sanitation official alleged that he had been compelled to bury human remains, largely women’s bodies, washed up on the banks of the Nethravati river near the famous Dharmasthala temple. The witness was a Dalit man who said the burials took place over almost two decades, from 1995 to 2014. A case was lodged the next day, July 4.

The testimony, now under record in a magistrate’s court, triggered massive public outrage and compelled the Karnataka government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the serious charges.

Dharmasthala temple trust responds, legal firestorm erupts

The Dharmasthala temple, which has been taken care of by Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Bhushan awardee Veerendra Heggade since 1968, quickly acted to protect its heritage.

On July 18, the official spokesperson of the temple said, “The complaint has invited widespread public discourse. We strongly hope and urge the SIT to carry out a thorough and unbiased probe to bring the facts to light.”

On the same day, Heggade’s brother, Harshendra Kumar D, filed a defamation suit, which resulted in a gag order issued by a Bengaluru civil court. The court also ordered the removal of 8,812 web links containing content related to the allegations. On July 23, the Supreme Court refused to admit a plea challenging the gag order, escalating the debate on transparency and public interest.

SIT begins ground probe along Nethravati

Despite media curbs and legal restrictions, the SIT, headed by DGP (Internal Security Division) Pronab Mohanty, commenced its field investigations in Dakshina Kannada on July 26.

SIT officials, accompanied by land records personnel and local police, visited a few places on the ghats along the Nethravati River, where the witness said some of the burials took place. So far, 13 burial sites have been identified.

While no skeletal remains were found in initial checks, officials added that further forensic examination and excavation could be on the cards. Twenty police officers from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts have been stationed to assist with the investigation.

The Dharmasthala whistleblower has taken the SIT to 13 spots till evening. These spots are where he says he has buried bodies. While all other spots were in the forest area, spot no 13 was adjacent to the road.@thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/zYI0phjzJA — Shivani Kava/ಶಿವಾನಿ (@kavashivani) July 28, 2025

Dharmasthala witness grilled, old cases revisited

The witness was grilled for over five hours on July 27 by SIT. He previously alleged that he had found skeletal remains to substantiate his assertions, and therefore, there were demands for a transparent and urgent investigation.

SIT head Pronab Mohanty has assured the public that the investigation will be “impartial and independent.” The team has also started revisiting old cases of missing persons and suspicious deaths in the area.

The Dharmasthala case has now become a national buzzword, one that bridges faith, power, caste, and the right to truth.