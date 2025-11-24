Dharmendra funeral live updates: Actor laid to rest in Mumbai

Mumbai: The nation woke up to heartbreaking news today. Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. While several media outlets, including IANS and NDTV have confirmed his death, an official statement from the family is still awaited.

Dharmendra was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, where the rites were performed. After the final rituals were completed, several celebrities and close family members were seen quietly exiting the crematorium, according to NDTV.

The atmosphere remained somber, with fans gathered outside paying their respects as the industry bid farewell to one of its most cherished legends.

Dharmendra last rites in Mumbai

The legendary actor’s body was carried to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle amid a solemn atmosphere, with an ambulance escort and close family members in attendance at around 1.30 pm on Monday.

Among those seen arriving at the crematorium were his wife Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol, and prominent figures from the industry like Aamir Khan, Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan.

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan arrive at crematorium

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan at Dharmendra’s last rites

More stars reach crematorium

Dharmendra had recently been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12. At the time, doctors reported he was in stable condition and recovering well at home. Dr. Rajiv Sharma, speaking to IANS then, said, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him. He is in a stable condition.” He also appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumors and instead “pray for his recovery.”

The superstar had reportedly been under serious medical observation since October 31 and he was on life support.

Dharmendra, who would have celebrated his 90th birthday on December 8, was last seen onscreen in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He was also slated to appear next in Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, featuring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.