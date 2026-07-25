Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Telangana politicans react

The union minister thanked Pradhan for his long service and contributions.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, July 25, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation reflects BJP’s philosophy of “nation first, party next, self last”.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, democracy means listening to the people, respecting their voice and having the courage to take responsibility when the moment demands it, the minister said.

“As Dharmendra Pradhan ji steps down as Union Education Minister, his decision reflects the values our organisation stands for: responsibility before position and nation before self,” Sanjay Kumar said in a post on X.

Subhan Bakery

Further, he said Pradhan has spent decades in public life, from the students’ movement to serving people by handling key responsibilities in the Union government.

The union minister thanked Pradhan for his long service and contributions.

“This is the BJP. This is democracy. Nation first always,” Sanjay Kumar added.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him.

Harish Rao

Pradhan’s resignation as a “major victory” for the country’s youth, says Hari Rao. In a post on X, he said, “Major victory for the country’s youth. The vibe shift is real. Congratulations !!”

Telangana Congress president

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the resignation is the result of the struggle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other parties.

Lord's Engineering College

Pradhan resigned from his p

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button