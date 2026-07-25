Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Telangana politicans react

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, July 25, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation reflects BJP’s philosophy of “nation first, party next, self last”.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, democracy means listening to the people, respecting their voice and having the courage to take responsibility when the moment demands it, the minister said.

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“As Dharmendra Pradhan ji steps down as Union Education Minister, his decision reflects the values our organisation stands for: responsibility before position and nation before self,” Sanjay Kumar said in a post on X.

Further, he said Pradhan has spent decades in public life, from the students’ movement to serving people by handling key responsibilities in the Union government.

The union minister thanked Pradhan for his long service and contributions.

“This is the BJP. This is democracy. Nation first always,” Sanjay Kumar added.

This is what we are about: Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.



Shri @dpradhanbjp ji has spent decades in public life, from the student movement to serving in key responsibilities in the Union Government.



Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, democracy means… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) July 25, 2026

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him.

Harish Rao

Pradhan’s resignation as a “major victory” for the country’s youth, says Hari Rao. In a post on X, he said, “Major victory for the country’s youth. The vibe shift is real. Congratulations !!”

Major victory for the country’s youth. The vibe shift is real.



Congratulations !! — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 25, 2026

Telangana Congress president

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the resignation is the result of the struggle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other parties.

Pradhan resigned from his p