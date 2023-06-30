Dharmendra’s emotional note for wife Hema, daughters Esha, Ahana

Esha took to her social media and shared a photo from her wedding and said that she loved her father unconditionally

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th June 2023 10:42 am IST
Dharmendra's emotional note for wife Hema, daughters Esha, Ahana
Image Source: ANI

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dharmendra shared an emotional note for his wife Hema Malini and their daughters Ahana and Esha Deol.

The Instagram note read, “Esha, Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you ……..but.”

He also dropped an adorable picture with Esha. The image shows father-daughter holding each other’s hands.

MS Education Academy

Esha took to her social media and shared a photo from her wedding and said that she loved her father unconditionally.

Esha responded with a heartfelt message, expressing love for her father.

“Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u,” Esha wrote, adding a picture from her wedding day.

Interestingly, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani have completed 11 years of marriage today.

The couple got married in 2012 and have two daughters – Radhya and Miraya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha was last seen alongside Suniel Shetty in ‘Hunter:Tootega Nahi Todega’. She also acted in ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

In the coming months, she will be seen in an upcoming series ‘Invisible Woman’. Rajesh M Selva of ‘Thoongaa Vanam’ and ‘Kadaram Kondan’ fame is helming the project.

She also has ‘Main’ in her pipeline. The project is headlined by Amit Sadh and is directed by Sachin Saraf.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th June 2023 10:42 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button