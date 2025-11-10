Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been put on ventilator support at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, according to latest report in NDTV and HT. The actor was hospitalised over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness. He will turn 90 on December 8, 2025.

As of now, details about his health condition remain unclear, and the family is yet to issue an official statement. This is a developing story, and further updates are awaited.

Earlier in April, Dharmendra had undergone an eye graft surgery.

Known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” Dharmendra made his acting debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame with memorable performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl.

Most recently, he appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming film, Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda and directed by Sriram Raghavan, is slated for release on December 25.

Dharam ji in #IKKIS ❤️



Can’t believe he’s 89 and still rocking the screen with that same charm and energy.#Dharmendra 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ibx79WNWXH — Kashinath 2.0 (@TheDeolsFC) October 30, 2025

Fans across the nation are praying for Dharmendra’s speedy recovery.