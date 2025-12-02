Dharmendra’s wealth: How his Rs 450 crore legacy will be shared

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving behind a deep void in Indian cinema and a legacy worth remembering. More than a week after his passing, discussions around his wealth, will, and family have intensified. Dharmendra was the head of a large family that included his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their children Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita, and Vijeta, along with his second wife, Hema Malini, and their daughters Esha and Ahana. The actor also had 13 grandchildren.

Dharmendra’s Will

Dharmendra reportedly left behind property worth more than Rs 450 crore. After his death, fans began to wonder how his estate would be divided. A close source from the Deol family stated that Sunny Deol has assured that Esha and Ahana will receive their full share. The source added that Dharmendra always wanted all his children to get their rightful part and that there will be no disputes within the family.

Dharmendra’s Ancestral Property Was Already Gifted

A major revelation is that Dharmendra’s ancestral land in Dango village does not belong to any of his children. Years ago, he gifted the property, worth about Rs 5 crore, to his uncle’s grandsons. The actor shared a strong emotional bond with the land and fulfilled a promise made to his father by legally transferring it to the relatives who had cared for it.

Hema Malini’s Absence Raises Questions

Hema Malini and her daughters did not attend Dharmendra’s prayer meet at his residence. Reports suggest that she never visited the home he shared with his first family during their 45 years of marriage. As a result, she could not meet Dharmendra in his final moments. Legal experts say that if Dharmendra’s marriage with Prakash Kaur remained valid under Hindu law, Hema Malini may not have a legal claim to his property. However, all six children have equal rights.

Dharmendra leaves behind not only wealth but also values of generosity and respect for family traditions. His decisions reflect his deep emotional connections and his desire to keep both families united even after his death.