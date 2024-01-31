Dhoni invested Garuda Aerospace launches Droni consumer drone

Chennai: Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday announced the launch of consumer drone `Droni’ at an introductory price of Rs 85,000 on Amazon.

Garuda Aerospace, a company in which cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested, said the Droni drones are also launched on the social handles of Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings, the Indian Premier League cricket team.

“This launch is an exciting one for us. Besides being out first B2C product in the market, it is a product that is cutting-edge, and purposefully designed for convenience and quality. Moreover, it strengthens our partnership with our brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni and offers consumers an opportunity to own a product that is created in association with him,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said.

According to Garuda Aerospace, India is home to over 7 lakhs consumer drones, and nano drones i.e. under the 250 gram category that doesn’t require DGCA Certifications or Pilot Licences.

Most of the consumer drones and toy drone segment originate from China with customers traditionally preferring DJI, the company said.

Droni is a compact small-sized foldable quadcopter nano drone weighing under 250 gms which can fit into one’s pocket. It has a 48 MP camera with wide angle lens and has a flight time of 60 minutes.