Dhoolpet: Traffic curbs from Sept 5-14 for Ganesh idol transport

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions have been announced from September 5 to September 14, in view of the sale, purchase, and transport of Ganesh idols from Dhoolpet.

General traffic will not be allowed from Bhoiguda Kaman to Gandhi Statue and vice versa, said Joel Davis, Hyderabad City Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police, in a release on Friday, September 4.

Vehicles coming in to take Ganesh idols must enter Dhoolpet from Gandhi Statue and Puranapool and exit from Bhoiguda Kaman X Roads.

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General commuters, including lorries entering the area from Puranapool and Gandhi Statue intending to go towards the Mangalhat side, will be diverted towards Takkarwadi T Junction, Jinsi Chowrahi, and Ghode-ke-khabar.

Motorists from Seetarambagh en route towards Mangalhat, Puranapool will be diverted at Bhoiguda Kaman towards Aghapura, Ghode Ki Khabar, Jinsi Chowrahi, Takkarwadi ‘T’ Junction, Jumeeratbazar, and Puranapool.

Traffic moving from Darusalam towards Puranapool via Mangalhat will be diverted at Aghapura towards Mahalaxmi Tiffin Centre, Ghode Ke Khabar, and Takkarwadi T Junction.

Lorries transporting idols should be parked at the Jummerath Bazar ground, as they will be allowed to take the idols only after 10 pm, police said. Those vehicles are directed to park on 100 Feet Road, Puranapool.

In case of heavy rains, the police said the vehicles have to be stationed on MJ Bridge Road towards Jummerath Bazar Road in a single line up to Jummerath Bazar Parking Area.

Citizens should follow the diversions and take alternative routes to reach their destination.