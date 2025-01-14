Dhoom 4 updates: Superstar locked for lead role, check name

Mumbai: The popular Dhoom franchise is making a comeback, and this time, Ranbir Kapoor will be in the lead. Known for its exciting heists and action-packed scenes, Dhoom 4 is expected to continue the series’ tradition of thrilling its fans.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Role

Ranbir Kapoor will take on a completely new look for the movie. Following in the footsteps of stars like John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan, Kapoor is ready to bring his unique style to the series. Fans are excited to see how he will take on this big role.

Filming for Dhoom 4 is set to start in April 2026, after Ranbir finishes his current projects, Love and War and Ramayana. The producers are also working on casting two female leads and a villain, with talks happening with South Indian actors for the antagonist’s role.

Dhoom movies are famous for their fast-paced action and stylish storytelling. With new technology and Kapoor’s star power, Dhoom 4 aims to be bigger and better than ever.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Busy Schedule

Before Dhoom 4, Kapoor will complete Love and War, set to release in March 2026, and Ramayana, which will come out during Diwali 2026.