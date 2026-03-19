Dhurandhar 2 creates history on BookMyShow, beats Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a flying start at the box office, even before the Eid weekend begins. The spy thriller has already created history by setting a new record on BookMyShow, showing massive audience demand across the country.

Record-Breaking BookMyShow Performance

The film sold over 109,000 tickets in a single hour on BookMyShow, beating the previous record held by Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had around 107,650 tickets per hour. This achievement is even more impressive because the numbers are only from Hindi bookings, without any contribution from dubbed versions.

This makes Dhurandhar 2 the fastest-selling Indian film in terms of hourly ticket sales, highlighting the urgency and excitement among moviegoers.

Massive Advance Bookings and Pre-Sales

The film has recorded exceptional advance bookings, crossing 1.5 million tickets before release. It also sold more than 500,000 tickets for paid previews alone.

For the opening weekend, worldwide pre-sales are estimated to be over Rs 260 crore gross. In India, advance bookings have reached around Rs 160 crore, with nearly Rs 100 crore coming from day one itself. Overseas markets have also shown strong demand, contributing over Rs 100 crore.

Strong Buzz and Positive Word-of-Mouth

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel has received positive reactions from both critics and audiences. The combination of high-octane action, a gripping spy storyline, and Ranveer Singh’s star power is attracting viewers across metro cities as well as smaller towns.

The success of the first film, which earned around Rs 1,350 crore worldwide, has further boosted expectations for the sequel.

Eid Weekend Expected to Boost Collections

Trade experts believe the film’s performance is even more remarkable as it released during the pre-Ramzan period, which is usually slow for theatres. With Eid approaching, collections are expected to grow significantly over Saturday and Sunday as family audiences step in.

On Track for Historic Box Office Run

With record-breaking advance bookings and strong opening day trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now aiming to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The current momentum suggests that this could be one of the biggest opening weekends ever for Hindi cinema in 2026.