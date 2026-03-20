‘Dhurandhar 2’ is meant to be experienced and celebrated: Mahesh Babu

New Delhi: Telugu star Mahesh Babu lauded Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” and called it “an explosion executed with perfect precision”.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film released on Thursday and is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 release “Dhurandhar”. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles.

#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… 💥💥💥 The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Special mention to Maddy’s performance… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 19, 2026

Mahesh shared a post on his X handle on Thursday as he praised the film and also lauded Madhavan for his performance and music composer Shashwat Sachdev.

“#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation-worthy experience is remarkable,” he wrote in the caption.

“Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music.. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated…. Congratulations to the entire team,” he added.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, “Dhurandhar” revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.