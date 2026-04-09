Hyderabad: The much-awaited OTT release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has become a hot topic among fans who missed it in theatres. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office, which has affected its digital release timeline.

Strong Box Office Run

Released on March 19, 2026, the film has been a massive success worldwide. It has crossed over Rs. 1,600 crore globally and is still attracting audiences even in its third week. This strong performance has delayed its OTT debut.

In Bollywood, big films usually follow an eight-week theatrical window before moving to streaming platforms. This helps maximize theatre collections before shifting to digital platforms.

Where Will Dhurandhar 2 Stream

Unlike the first part, which released on Netflix, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar. The platform has reportedly acquired the digital rights for a huge amount between Rs. 120 crore and Rs. 150 crore.

There is no official announcement yet. However, industry reports suggest the film will release online in the last week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026.

The timing is planned carefully. The makers want to avoid clashing with the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026, which is drawing massive viewership. Releasing the film after the tournament ends will give it better attention on OTT.

Cast and Story

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows an undercover agent working in Pakistan under a false identity. The story dives deeper into espionage, betrayal, and high-stakes missions.

Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles.