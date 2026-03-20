Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also called Dhurandhar 2, hit theatres on March 19, 2026, but the film has already landed in controversy beyond the box office. Though the movie is officially banned in Pakistan, reports on social media suggest that a pirated version already began circulating there on the very day of its release.

The issue came into the spotlight after Pakistani journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid shared a post on X, claiming he was watching the film in Lahore. He posted a clip from his screen, and the video quickly went viral online. Soon after, many social media users reacted with jokes, memes, and criticism, while others pointed out how piracy continues despite official bans.

Viral post fuels online reactions

The viral clip triggered a flood of reactions across social media. Some users mocked the situation, saying Pakistanis were eager to watch the film despite the ban. Others criticised the illegal viewing of a pirated copy. Several memes also began circulating online, with many linking the film’s political subject matter to the reactions it was getting in Pakistan.

This is not the first time the franchise has faced such a situation. Reports claim that the first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, became one of the most pirated films in Pakistan, with around 2 million illegal downloads in just two weeks. After its digital release, the film also reportedly trended at number one on Netflix Pakistan.

Court action and box office success

In India, the makers have already taken legal steps to control piracy. The Madras High Court issued an interim injunction stopping unauthorised streaming and telecast of Dhurandhar: The Revenge until April 15, 2026. The order applies to internet service providers and cable TV operators.

Dhurandhar 2 day 1 box office performance

On its first official day, Dhurandhar 2 collected approximately Rs. 102 crore net in India. This marks one of the biggest single-day collections ever for a Hindi film. Including previews, the total domestic collection reached around Rs. 145 crore net and Rs. 172 crore gross.

At the worldwide level, the film earned between Rs. 236 crore and Rs. 240 crore gross on Day 1. Overseas markets contributed nearly Rs. 60 to Rs. 65 crore, showing strong global demand despite no major festival release advantage.