Hyderabad: The wait for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally coming to an end, with paid previews starting on March 18 and the grand release set for March 19. Amid massive anticipation, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has added fuel to the hype with his strong review of the film.

RGV’s review

After watching the sequel, RGV took to social media and shared an explosive reaction. He praised director Aditya Dhar and called the film a ‘game changer for Indian cinema’.

“After last night’s watch of Dhurandhar 2, in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all the psychological audio visual impact, it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM onwards look like TV SERIALS.”

“This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA.”

The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from Aditya Dhar’s name, and it will be prudent and wise for even Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to drop everything they are doing, and catch Dhurandhar 2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW.”

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 box office expectations

The film, starring Ranveer Singh, along with R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, is already creating records even before release.

More than 10 lakh tickets have reportedly been sold for preview shows. Trade experts expect strong collections from day one, with estimates suggesting Rs. 45 to 50 crore from previews alone. The Hindi version is also expected to perform strongly on opening day.

The first film collected around Rs. 1300 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Indian hits. With a pan-India release in multiple languages, the sequel is expected to go even bigger.

RGV’s bold statements have only increased excitement among fans. Many believe that even if the film delivers a portion of the hype, it could still be a blockbuster experience.

With record bookings, massive expectations, and strong industry buzz, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to take over theatres across the country.