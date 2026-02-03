Hyderabad: The teaser of Dhurandhar 2 has finally been released, creating strong buzz among fans of Ranveer Singh. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel promises a bigger and more intense chapter in the popular spy action franchise.

Before the teaser launch, Ranveer Singh built anticipation by announcing the exact release time on social media. A blood-soaked poster showing his character Hamza Ali Mazari, standing in the rain with rage-filled eyes, also surfaced online and quickly went viral.

Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai.



Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.#AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun #SaraArjun… pic.twitter.com/KT8QHkwCMB — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 3, 2026

What the Teaser Shows

The 1 minute 12 second teaser mainly revisits moments from the end of the first film. It highlights Hamza’s transformation from a clean-shaven man into the feared Dhurandhar. The visuals are accompanied by dramatic background music and flashbacks from the first part.

The teaser ends with the powerful dialogue, “Yeh naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi.” While the line impressed fans, many felt the teaser did not offer anything new.

Mixed Fan Reactions Online

Although fans were eager for fresh footage, several viewers expressed disappointment. Many commented that the teaser reused scenes already shown in the climax of the first film. Some fans said they expected new action sequences or story hints but felt let down by the repetition.

At the same time, loyal fans defended the teaser, saying it was meant to set the tone rather than reveal the plot.

Aditya dhar uploaded old scenes in the name of teaser so no one can know about his next move



Truly the mind of spy look at the detailing 🫡 — Bazuka (@rixxkof) February 3, 2026

Fans to Aditya Dhar after re-uploading the old video as a teaser :#DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/tSrJHDUjGZ — 🅰️ J (@EHuman0) February 3, 2026

if you just wanted to show us old footage on the name of new teaser this edit would have been better choice @AdityaDharFilms . disappointed 💔#DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/N3Jw0zBtS7 — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) February 3, 2026

Dhurandhar’s Massive Success

The first Dhurandhar was a historic success, earning over Rs. 1,000 crore at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. After its theatrical run, it began streaming on Netflix and continued to gain strong viewership.

The film starred R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and others, and released in multiple languages including Tamil and Telugu.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is set to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will face box office competition from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.