Dhurandhar 2 ticket prices touch Rs 3,100; check Hyderabad rates

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already creating huge excitement before its release. The film will have paid preview shows in select theatres across India on March 18, followed by its official release on March 19.

Many theatres have planned preview shows from 4 PM and 5 PM onwards, and several multiplexes have added extra screenings due to strong demand. Even though ticket prices are much higher than usual, fans are booking them quickly.

Dhurandhar 2 Ticket Prices Shock Fans

Ticket prices for the paid previews are very high in many metro cities. Regular tickets in multiplexes are being sold between Rs 600 and Rs 900. In some places, IMAX tickets have crossed Rs 1,000. Luxury recliner seats are even more expensive.

The highest ticket price reported so far is at INOX Megaplex in Borivali, Mumbai, where a recliner seat costs Rs 3,100. In Delhi, recliner seats at PVR Select City Walk are priced around Rs 2,400. Despite these rates, many preview shows are already sold out or close to full.

Prices in Hyderabad so far are fixed. They start from Rs 295 and go up to Rs 350. However, ticket prices for the upcoming Allu Cinemas, which is opening with Dhurandhar 2, and the Dolby Cinema, India’s biggest, are yet to be announced.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Sets New Record

The film is performing strongly in advance bookings. Reports suggest that nearly 3 lakh tickets have already been sold in India before the paid previews begin. The domestic advance booking collection has crossed Rs 15 crore, and some trade reports say it has gone even higher.

This has already become one of the biggest premiere advances for a Bollywood film. Trade analysts believe the film may even challenge the pan-India premiere booking records if the same trend continues.

Strong Buzz Around the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan. The film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The first part was a major blockbuster, and that success has made expectations for the sequel even bigger.