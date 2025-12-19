Mumbai: Indian cinema continues its unstoppable run at the box office, with films consistently entering the Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore clubs. Backed by ambitious storytelling, star power, and large-scale filmmaking, Indian movies have been achieving record-breaking theatrical success across languages.

From Bollywood to Tollywood and beyond, big-budget entertainers are not only drawing massive footfalls but also delivering historic numbers worldwide.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 500 crore mark

Aditya Dhar’s action spectacle Dhurandhar has officially entered the Rs 500 crore club, further strengthening the list of India’s biggest blockbusters. The Ranveer Singh–starrer continues to perform strongly even on weekdays.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 23 crore on Day 14, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 460.25 crore. On the global front, Dhurandhar is expected to cross Rs 700 crore worldwide, with trade estimates suggesting it could touch Rs 800 crore by the weekend.

NUMBERS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS… #Dhurandhar is a BOXOFFICE MONSTER… Just look at the day-wise trends – especially the weekdays… Monday, Tuesday, and now Wednesday – the trends clearly point towards a Blockbuster run.



One thing is clear: #Dhurandhar has been embraced… pic.twitter.com/8D1MbN2ksV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2025

Dhoom 3 (2013) – Rs 601 crore – Bollywood PK (2014) – Rs 831.50 crore – Bollywood Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – Rs 915 crore – Bollywood Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) – Rs600–650 crore – Tollywood Dangal (2016) – Rs 2,059 crore – Bollywood Sultan (2016) – Rs 589 crore – Bollywood Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – Rs 1,800–1,810 crore – Tollywood Secret Superstar (2017) – Rs 900–966 crore – Bollywood Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – Rs 562.12 crore – Bollywood 2.0 (2018) – Rs 699.89–800 crore – Kollywood Padmaavat (2018) – Rs 560 crore – Bollywood Sanju (2018) – Rs 541.76 crore – Bollywood RRR (2022) – Rs 1,275+ crore – Tollywood KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) – Rs 1,215 crore – Sandalwood Pathaan (2023) – Rs 1,069.85 crore – Bollywood Gadar 2 (2023) – Rs 685.19 crore – Bollywood Jawan (2023) – Rs 1,163.62 crore – Bollywood Animal (2023) – Rs 910.72 crore – Bollywood Salaar (2023) – Rs 612–702 crore – Tollywood Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – Rs 1,042–1,100+ crore – Tollywood Stree 2 (2024) – Rs 884.45 crore – Bollywood Pushpa 2 (2024) – Rs 1,780–1,800 crore – Tollywood Chhaava (2025) – Rs 827.06 crore – Bollywood Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025) – Rs 845–850 crore – Sandalwood Saiyaara (2025) – Rs 507 crore – Bollywood Dhurandhar (2025) – Rs 721 crore (worldwide so far) – Bollywood

Which industry dominates the club?

So far, 26 Indian films have crossed the ₹500 crore milestone:

Bollywood leads with 17 films

Tollywood follows with 6 films

Sandalwood accounts for 2 films

Kollywood has 1 entry

With more pan-India releases lined up and audiences responding strongly to theatrical experiences, the Rs 500 crore club is only expected to grow larger in the coming years.