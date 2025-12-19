Dhurandhar joins Rs 500 crore club; List of all 26 films in it

With more pan-India releases lined up and audiences responding strongly to theatrical experiences, the Rs 500 crore club is only expected to grow larger in the coming years

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2025 3:13 pm IST
Dhurandhar enters Rs 500 crore club
Dhurandhar enters Rs 500 crore club (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian cinema continues its unstoppable run at the box office, with films consistently entering the Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore clubs. Backed by ambitious storytelling, star power, and large-scale filmmaking, Indian movies have been achieving record-breaking theatrical success across languages.

From Bollywood to Tollywood and beyond, big-budget entertainers are not only drawing massive footfalls but also delivering historic numbers worldwide.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 500 crore mark

Aditya Dhar’s action spectacle Dhurandhar has officially entered the Rs 500 crore club, further strengthening the list of India’s biggest blockbusters. The Ranveer Singh–starrer continues to perform strongly even on weekdays.



As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 23 crore on Day 14, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 460.25 crore. On the global front, Dhurandhar is expected to cross Rs 700 crore worldwide, with trade estimates suggesting it could touch Rs 800 crore by the weekend.

Updated list of Indian films in the Rs 500 crore club

  1. Dhoom 3 (2013) – Rs 601 crore – Bollywood
  2. PK (2014) – Rs 831.50 crore – Bollywood
  3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – Rs 915 crore – Bollywood
  4. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) – Rs600–650 crore – Tollywood
  5. Dangal (2016) – Rs 2,059 crore – Bollywood
  6. Sultan (2016) – Rs 589 crore – Bollywood
  7. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – Rs 1,800–1,810 crore – Tollywood
  8. Secret Superstar (2017) – Rs 900–966 crore – Bollywood
  9. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – Rs 562.12 crore – Bollywood
  10. 2.0 (2018) – Rs 699.89–800 crore – Kollywood
  11. Padmaavat (2018) – Rs 560 crore – Bollywood
  12. Sanju (2018) – Rs 541.76 crore – Bollywood
  13. RRR (2022) – Rs 1,275+ crore – Tollywood
  14. KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) – Rs 1,215 crore – Sandalwood
  15. Pathaan (2023) – Rs 1,069.85 crore – Bollywood
  16. Gadar 2 (2023) – Rs 685.19 crore – Bollywood
  17. Jawan (2023) – Rs 1,163.62 crore – Bollywood
  18. Animal (2023) – Rs 910.72 crore – Bollywood
  19. Salaar (2023) – Rs 612–702 crore – Tollywood
  20. Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – Rs 1,042–1,100+ crore – Tollywood
  21. Stree 2 (2024) – Rs 884.45 crore – Bollywood
  22. Pushpa 2 (2024) – Rs 1,780–1,800 crore – Tollywood
  23. Chhaava (2025) – Rs 827.06 crore – Bollywood
  24. Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025) – Rs 845–850 crore – Sandalwood
  25. Saiyaara (2025) – Rs 507 crore – Bollywood
  26. Dhurandhar (2025) – Rs 721 crore (worldwide so far) – Bollywood

Which industry dominates the club?

So far, 26 Indian films have crossed the ₹500 crore milestone:

  • Bollywood leads with 17 films
  • Tollywood follows with 6 films
  • Sandalwood accounts for 2 films
  • Kollywood has 1 entry

With more pan-India releases lined up and audiences responding strongly to theatrical experiences, the Rs 500 crore club is only expected to grow larger in the coming years.

