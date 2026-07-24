Hyderabad: Dia Mirza is one among the many celebrities who proudly call Hyderabad their home. She has always worn her love for the city on her sleeve. Whether it’s speaking fondly about its rich culture, defending authentic Hyderabadi biryani, or embracing the city’s famous Dakhani dialect, the actress has never missed an opportunity to celebrate the place that raised her.

Speaking at Jashn-e-Rekhta recently, Dia Mirza reflected on how growing up in Hyderabad shaped her personality, values and creative journey. She said the city’s culture became an inseparable part of who she is.

“If I wasn’t from Hyderabad, many things about me probably wouldn’t exist. I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Hyderabad is a part of my life, my culture and my understanding of life,” she said.

The actress recalled growing up in a home where tehzeeb (etiquette), adab (respect), music and poetry were an integral part of everyday life. She shared that her Abba (father) and Dadi (grandmother) introduced her to ghazals by legendary singers such as Mehdi Hassan, Farida Khanum and Jagjit Singh, while poetry sessions and mushairas were a regular part of her childhood.

Dia revealed that Hyderabad taught her the importance of humility and respect from an early age. “Adab mattered a lot at home. Humlog pait mein mundi daalke adab karte the. We were taught to greet elders with respect and always conduct ourselves with good manners. Even our arguments had tehzeeb,” she said with a smile.

Calling it the most valuable gift the city has given her, Dia added, “The most beautiful inheritance I have received is that tehzeeb, that adab and insaaniyat.”

She also spoke about the lasting impact poetry has had on her life, describing it as a source of inspiration that continues to influence her both personally and professionally.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Dia Mirza has often spoken about her deep emotional connection with the city. Over the years, she has proudly represented Hyderabad’s culture, language and traditions, making it clear that no matter where life takes her, a part of her will always belong to the City of Pearls.