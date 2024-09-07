‘Maut k kuein mein gaye?’ Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma’s Hyderabadi banter goes viral

Mumbai: Hyderabadis are thrilled as Bollywood stars Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma showcase their Hyderabadi roots in a hilarious Instagram video that’s currently going viral on internet. The duo, both hailing from Hyderabad, appeared in a promo for the upcoming episode of “Aapka Apna Zakir,” where they engaged in a playful Hyderabadi-themed skit alongside comedian Zakir Khan.

In the promo, Dia and Vijay exchange witty banter, with Dia asking, “Ghar pe aur kon kon hai?” to which Vijay humorously replies, “Hamare amma hai, bawa hai, 12 bhaayan hai aur 6 behena hai.” The playful exchange continues and Vijay asks, “Woh Maut ke kuye mein gaye aap?” to which Dia responds, “Kya khatarnaak hai vo jagah.” Vijay further inquired, “Gaadiyan ghuma lete” prompting a comedic reply from Dia: “Gol gol go gid gid gid…,” which sends everyone into splits of laughter.

Watch the video below.

The video has struck a chord with fans, especially those from Hyderabad, who are loving the actors’ authentic Dakhani slang.

Dia Mirza shares a deep connection with Hyderabad.

Born and raised in the City of Nizams, Dia’s step-father, Ahmed Mirza, also hailed from the city, which is how she got her surname ‘Mirza’. As a child, she used to live in Banjara Hills and initially attended Vidyaranya High School. Later she enrolled in Nasr School, Khairtabad, after which she attended Stanley Junior College. She has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Ambedkar Open University.