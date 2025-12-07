Dia Mirza receives a special gift from Shabana Azmi which she promises to cherish for life

Mumbai: Dia Mirza received a very special gift from veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Dia took to her Instagram and uploaded several stunning pics posing in the beautiful yellow saree gifted to her by Shabana.

Posing amidst nature, Dia said that wearing his saree, she turned into a representative of everything Shabana’s mother Shaukat Azmi stood for.

In the caption, Dia also added the poem, “Aurat” written by Shabana’s father, Kaifi Azmi, for his beloved better half.

She wrote, “Uthh meri jaan mere saath hee chalna hain tujhe” – Aurat by Kaifi Azmi When wearing this saree, i carried with me all that Shaukat Azmi Ji represented. Including this powerful poem written by Kaifi Azmi Saab for his beloved wife. (sic).”

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress also thanked Shabana for always enriching her life in her unique way.

“@azmishabana18 thank YOU for this saree (red heart, folded hands, and butterfly emojis) You have always enriched my life in ways that only you can. I will cherish and wear this saree for life,” she added.

Dia is also a part of Shabana’s girl gang, and during Diwali this year, all of them, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Shahana Goswami, Divya Dutt, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, along with Shabana’s writer husband Javed Akhtar, got together for a small celebration.

Posting a fun group selfie from the evening on social media, Shabana wrote, “Happy Diwali gathering of the Dher Saara Pyar gang to celebrate #Tiger Tan’s indomitable spirit and her glorious Busan award (sic).” She further added that “Urmila Matondkar and Sandhya Mridul, we missed you a lot (sic).”

“Anu, thank you for the finger-licking food and especially the Tender Coconut Panna Cotta. Javed has nicknamed it Tenco (Smiling Face with Open Hands Emoji) collaboration @jaduakhtar @tannishtha_c @tanviazmiofficial @diamirzaofficial @alifazal9 @balanvidya @therichachadha @konkona @shahanagoswami,” she added.