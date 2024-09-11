Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma explain what ‘Baigan’ means in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma, and Patralekha recently appeared on Zakir Khan’s comedy talk show Aapka Apna Zakir to promote their upcoming Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. While the trio discussed a range of topics, the highlight of the episode was Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma’s hilarious Hyderabadi banter, which left the audience in splits.

In a new viral clip from the show, Dia and Vijay can be seen explaining the Hyderabadi slang word “Baigan” and its versatile usage. Host Zakir Khan kicked off the conversation by saying, “Agar hum khaane peene ki baat karein, ek sheher jisko nahi nakara jaa sakta, woh hai Hyderabad.” Vijay responded humorously with, “Hao, baigan.”

Dia quickly chimed in with a playful retort, “Baigan k baatan nakko karo,” sparking laughter from the entire set. Vijay then explained, “Baigan is a very versatile word in Hyderabad. You can use it anywhere, like, ‘Dress kaisa hai? Mast hai baigan.’ It has no real meaning.” Dia, a fellow Hyderabadi, agreed and laughed heartily at the exchange.

Hyderabadis react.

For the unversed, both Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma hail from Hyderabad, adding a personal touch to their fun banter. Watch the anotther video of their Hyderabadi slang exchange that has taken social media by storm.