Dia Mirza wears burqa, photos surface online

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is one of the most loved and popular stars in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of several popular movies including Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Parineeta, Dus, Sanju, etc.

Dia Mirza took to Instagram stories and shared a few pictures of herself donning burqa which is reportedly, her look from her upcoming film Dhak Dhak. The photos which are going viral on social media are a behind-the-scenes (BTS) from the sets as she began shooting for the film.

In her Instagram post, Dia wrote, “So excited about this new journey. Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery!” In the pic, she donned a salwar suit and a hijab as she geared up for their bike ride.

Directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films, Dhak Dhak is all set to hit theatres in 2023. It also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. It is being co-produced by Taapsee Pannu.

Dia Mirza was last seen in the well-acclaimed film Thappad which had Taapsee in the lead role.