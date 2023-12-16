Did Anushka Sharma just confirm her second pregnancy?

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most followed and loved celebrity couples in India and they are often spotted sharing love for each other. The couple has been in the news for personal reasons prior to the start of the World Cup after Anushka Sharma was spotted outside the maternity clinic in Mumbai.

It is rumoured that Anushka Sharma is expecting her second child and pictures and videos of her baby bump went viral. The actress was also recently spotted hiding her baby bump with a jacket in a photo. However, the couple has not officially confirmed the news.

In the latest, an unseen photo of Anushka cradling her baby bump is setting the internet on fire and fans are reacting to it. In the picture, Virat wraps his right arm around his wife’s shoulder while posing for the picture. Anushka Sharma can be seen smiling in the picture while holding her hand on the tummy which fans are calling her ‘baby bump’.

The picture went viral after Instant Bollywood shared it on their official Instagram page. Netizens swamped the comments section and expressed how glad they were to see the couple’s new baby. One of the users wrote, ”Chota chiku coming soon” while the other one wrote, ”I guess they expecting baby”.

A few users claimed that the photo had been morphed and it was the old picture that had been shared on Instagram. After digging out, a few of the media outlets reached the conclusion that the image seems to be an old one only as Anushka Sharma posted a picture in the same dress with her husband, Virat Kohli, on Diwali 2018. A few netizens are of the opinion that it is a photoshopped one.