Hyderabad: Bollywood has always celebrated on screen pairs who connect strongly with viewers. When a duo becomes popular, audiences enjoy watching them repeatedly, and even producers and directors prefer casting them again because their chemistry often leads to successful films. These pairs bring charm, comfort, and excitement to the big screen.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Evergreen Pairing

Among Bollywood’s most iconic modern pairs are Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. They have worked together in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha, and each film became memorable because of their natural chemistry. Even though they have not acted together for almost ten years, fans continue to admire this pairing.

Deepika’s Reaction Creates Buzz

Recently, excitement grew when influencer Sonalika Puri posted a reel asking filmmakers to cast Ranbir and Deepika in a romantic comedy. She said that audiences miss them and that their public appearances always create buzz. The reel went viral, but what caught everyone’s attention was Deepika Padukone liking the post. Fans immediately began discussing her reaction, with many believing that it could be a hint about a possible reunion on screen.

Fans and Speculation

Under the reel, fans commented that Deepika’s like might be a subtle signal. Some pointed to recent rumours suggesting that Ranbir may revive RK Studios and announce three films, possibly including one with Deepika. Others felt the like was a planned move to build early excitement. However, there is no official confirmation from the actors or their teams.

Current Work

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Love and War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again. She will appear next in King with Shah Rukh Khan and in a film with Allu Arjun. Despite the uncertainty, fans continue to hope that the beloved YJHD pair will return to the big screen soon.