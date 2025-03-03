Did Dipika Kakar give fake reason to quit MasterChef?

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar recently left the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. Fans were happy to see her back on TV, but they were shocked when she quit the show due to a shoulder injury. She said the pain was too much, and she could not continue. But now, many people believe she may not have told the full truth.

Did Dipika Really Have a Serious Injury?

Dipika said in her vlog that she had severe shoulder pain and even had to go to the hospital. She was diagnosed with lymph node issues, making it hard for her to move her hand. However, some social media users pointed out that soon after leaving the show, she went on vacation with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. They also saw her holding her baby and doing house chores, which made people question if her injury was really that bad.

Fans Question Dipika’s Decision

Many fans started trolling Dipika online. Some remembered how she controlled the kitchen during Bigg Boss and now wondered if she had left Celebrity MasterChef for personal reasons. Some even said she quit because she earns a lot from her vlogs and didn’t need the stress of a TV show.

Dipika Responds to the Accusations

After facing backlash, Dipika explained in her vlog that she left the show due to real health problems. She insisted that she was in a lot of pain and had to visit the hospital. However, some people are still not convinced.

Dipika Kakar’s exit from Celebrity MasterChef has led to many debates. Some believe her, while others think it was just an excuse. Only she knows the real reason!