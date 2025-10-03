Did Homebound family get just Rs 10,000? here’s the truth

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan addressed criticism after reports claimed that the family whose real-life ordeal inspired his film Homebound was compensated with only Rs. 10,000. Many felt the amount was far too low for such an important story.

Neeraj’s Clarification

In a detailed statement on X, Ghaywan explained that the Rs. 10,000 was not the official payment but a personal token he gave to Amrit’s father, Ram Charan, years ago during his research. He stressed that this gesture was simply a parting gift at the time and not the full compensation.

Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere ₹10,000—a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years… — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 3, 2025

“Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere ₹10,000—a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture.

Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided. Neither I, not the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance. The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me. We have honored their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support. They have expressed their happiness with me about the same and I personally don’t want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub—the original heroes of Homebound..”

Family’s Response

According to Ghaywan, Amrit and Saiyub have expressed happiness with how their journey was portrayed on screen. He assured audiences that their trust and contributions were honored with significant support.

The 2025 drama is based on journalist Basharat Peer’s essay Taking Amrit Home, which told the story of two migrant workers making a long journey back to their village during India’s COVID-19 lockdown.

About the Film

Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on 26 September 2025. Backed by Dharma Productions, it premiered at Cannes, later screened at TIFF, and has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Oscar. The film has earned Rs. 2.9 crore worldwide so far.