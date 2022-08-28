Did Jr NTR work with a real tiger in RRR? Know truth

Hyderabad: Although it has been months since SS Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ was released, the craze around the film does not seem to end anytime soon. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, the film has earned a massive fandom, and rightly so.

RRR is not only being applauded for its spectacular storyline and performances, but the riveting visual effects also have its audience charmed. There are many scenes in the film that had the viewers spellbound and anxious at the same time. One such scene was Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem’s entry where he can be seen fighting with a tiger.

Well, recently, RRR’s visual effects supervisor Srinivas Mohan, released the VFX breakdown video of Jr NTR’s scene with the Tiger on Twitter and it has been going crazy viral ever since.

In the video, SS Rajamouli can be seen in action as he shows the team how the tiger is supposed to struggle inside the studio as well as in the forest. The video clearly shows the amount of hard work gone into making the breathtaking scene.

Check out the full video here:

Meanwhile, owing to its critical acclaim from all over the world, RRR is reportedly being considered for an Oscars nomination.