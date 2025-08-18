Did Jr NTR’s script suggestion impact War 2’s box office run?

Hyderabad: War 2 was one of the most awaited films of the year. For the first time, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood superstar Jr NTR came together on screen. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie promised thrilling action and high drama. Fans across the country were excited, especially because this was Jr NTR’s big Bollywood debut.

The film started strong with over Rs. 50 crore on its opening day, but soon the collections dropped. By the end of its first weekend, it grossed around Rs. 265 crore worldwide, much lower than expected. Many praised the action and performances, but reviews called out a weak second half, predictable story, and average visual effects. To make things harder, Rajinikanth’s Coolie released at the same time and stayed ahead in the box office race.

Jr NTR’s Bold Decision

One of the most talked about stories from War 2 is about Jr NTR’s role. In the original script, his character was supposed to die in the climax, just like Tiger Shroff’s role in the first War film. But Jr NTR refused to accept it. He told producer Aditya Chopra that fans in the Telugu states would never agree to see him killed off on screen.

According to Deccan Chronicle report, Jr NTR convinced the team to change the ending and keep his character alive. This bold move shows how deeply he understands his fans and their emotions. For Tollywood audiences, their heroes are larger than life, and NTR knew that a death scene would disappoint them. His stand not only saved his character but also proved the strong influence he has in Indian cinema.

NTR persuaded Aditya Chopra to change the script of #War2.



Could that be the reason behind the film’s failure? pic.twitter.com/8hb9cdUlH4 — Satya 🇮🇳 (@YoursSatya) August 18, 2025

Even though the film has received mixed reviews, fans of Jr NTR are happy that their hero did not die on screen. Many believe that if his role had ended with death, it would have upset audiences in the Telugu states. His survival has become one of the most talked about points from the movie.

What’s Next for Jr NTR?

After War 2, Jr NTR has exciting projects lined up. He is teaming up with director Prashanth Neel for a major pan‑India action film called NTRNeel, scheduled to release on June 25, 2026. He is also set to work with director Trivikram Srinivas in a mythological epic, where he’ll play the role of Skanda.