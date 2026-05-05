Did Kareena Kapoor film scenes for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?

Hyderabad: A new continuity error in the 2000 hit film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai has caught the attention of fans online. Viewers claim they briefly spotted Kareena Kapoor in the movie’s climax, despite her being replaced by Ameesha Patel before the film’s release. The clip shows a quick shot where some believe Kareena appears, followed immediately by a close-up of Ameesha in a different outfit.

The Viral Moment Explained

The scene in question occurs when Raj, Sonia, and Tony are trying to reach Rohit’s house. At 1:58:33, some viewers noticed a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor. In the next shot, Ameesha Patel appears in a changed outfit, which sparked discussion about the film’s casting history. Many fans pointed out that Hrithik Roshan’s costume also changes abruptly, adding to the continuity debate.

I spotted Kareena Kapoor in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai at 1:58:33, when Raj, Sonia, and Tony are trying to reach Rohit’s house. In the very next close-up shot, you can see Ameesha Patel — and her dress has changed. pic.twitter.com/QA1b14X7xe — All About 90s Life (@AllAbout90sLife) May 2, 2026

Kareena Kapoor’s Original Role

Kareena Kapoor was originally set to make her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She shot a few scenes but left the project before the film’s release. Kareena later made her acting debut with Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the same year.

Over the years, several versions have emerged regarding Kareena’s exit. Ameesha Patel shared that Kareena left due to differences with the production team. She recalled that Rakesh Roshan and his wife were under pressure to find a replacement quickly, as the film had already spent crores on sets and preparations.

Kareena, however, gave a different perspective. She stated in an interview that the film focused more on Hrithik Roshan, and not enough attention was given to the heroine’s role. Kareena added that she was happy to have chosen Refugee instead.

Despite the casting changes, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai became a huge success and launched Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel into stardom. The resurfaced clip has renewed curiosity about the film’s production story and casting history, showing that fans are still interested in behind-the-scenes Bollywood moments.