Did Mega family cut out Allu Arjun? Fans smell fresh rift after viral video

Hyderabad: The recent baby shower of Upasana, wife of actor Ram Charan, turned into a grand celebration that delighted Mega fans. The beautifully edited video released online showed Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and other members of the Mega family looking joyful. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the absence of the Allu family from the visuals.

Fans Notice Missing Faces

As soon as the video went viral, fans began wondering why Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, and their kids were missing. Many assumed they had skipped the event, but close sources later revealed that the entire Allu family did attend the function. Despite being present, none of their footage appeared in the officially released video, surprising not only fans but also people close to the family.

Reports suggest that the Mega and Allu families had earlier faced differences after Allu Arjun supported a YSRCP candidate during elections. Although both sides later appeared to reconcile, the new video’s omission has reignited old rumors.

Some insiders say it could be an editing choice, while others hint at lingering cold vibes, especially between Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Even close circles admit they are unsure why the Allu family’s visuals were excluded. Fans are now debating whether it was a technical miss or a deliberate decision. Whatever the reason, this “missing piece” from Upasana’s Seemantham has become a hot topic in Tollywood circles.