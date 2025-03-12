Did Mohan Babu plan Soundarya’s death? New claims emerge

Hyderabad: Soundarya, a popular South Indian actress, died in a plane crash on April 17, 2004. For years, people believed it was an accident. But now, 22 years later, new claims suggest that her death may have been planned.

Who Is Accused?

The actor making headlines for controversies now is Mohan Babu. A complaint has been filed against him, claiming that he was involved in Soundarya’s death.

The Allegations Against Mohan Babu

In March 2025, a man named Chittimallu filed a complaint in Khammam, Andhra Pradesh. He accused Mohan Babu of causing the plane crash. The complaint states that Soundarya and her brother owned six acres of land in Jalpalli, Shamshabad. Mohan Babu wanted to buy it, but they refused. This caused a dispute between them.

The complaint says that after Soundarya’s death, Mohan Babu took the land illegally. Chittimallu has asked the government to take back the land and use it to help orphans or military families.

There is no official proof against Mohan Babu. The authorities have not started an investigation, and he has not responded to the claims.

How Did Soundarya Die?

Soundarya was flying to Karimnagar, Telangana, to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections. She was in a small plane with her brother, Amarnath, and two others. Shortly after takeoff from Bengaluru, the plane crashed and exploded. Everyone on board died, and reports say Soundarya was pregnant at the time.