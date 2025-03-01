Did Neil Nitin Mukesh insult Shah Rukh Khan? Former reveals

Mumbai: Fights and arguments between stars are common in Bollywood. Many top actors have had issues with each other. One such moment happened in 2009 between Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shah Rukh Khan at the Filmfare Awards. The incident became big news when Neil seemed to insult SRK on live TV, and the video later went viral.

What Happened in the Viral Video?

A video from the 2009 Filmfare Awards shows Neil Nitin Mukesh telling Shah Rukh Khan to “shut up.” Many thought Neil had insulted SRK, and the video keeps resurfacing online. But Neil later said it was misunderstood.

Neil Respects Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Neil said he respects Shah Rukh Khan a lot. He explained, “I love him so much. I want to clarify that I would never say ‘shut up’, but it was a show and there were so many things at play there. That conversation is entirely different, and I am not even talking about that.”

A Joke Taken the Wrong Way

During the award show, SRK joked about Neil’s name, asking why he had three first names but no surname. Neil replied, “That is an insult to me. My father is sitting here, and I think you guys just need to shut up.” It seemed serious, but Neil later explained that he didn’t mean it in a rude way.

Neil also spoke about how people make fun of his name. He is the son of singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of the famous singer Mukesh. He said, “If people joke about my name, let them. They don’t understand its importance. I am proud that we are celebrating ‘100 years of Mukesh.’”

Neil’s Latest Movie

Neil was last seen in Hisaab Barabar, a comedy-drama on ZEE5. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the film stars R. Madhavan and is about corruption in the banking system.