Did Niharika Konidela just confirm her divorce? Here’s video

Mumbai: South Indian actress Niharika Konidela’s latest Instagram post is making headlines as it hints that all is not well in her personal life. The actress is married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and her Instagram post has fans convinced that she confirmed her divorce from her husband. The video is going viral on internet and fans are flooding the comments box with their views about the post with many questioning her emotional state.

“Gentle reminder for the week: Protect your energy, you are capable, be kind to yourself, you are stronger than you think, prioritise your sleep, you are enough, drink your water, live and let others live,” she wrote in a video showing her working out. She shared the video with the caption, “Note to self.”

Niharika is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece and the rumours of her divorce sparked last month when she unfollowed her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Instagram. The actress also deleted her wedding photos from her Instagram account.

Now, posting her latest video has further given credence to the suspicions that she has separated from her husband.

However, neither Niharika nor Chaitanya Jonnalagadda has issued any statement about the alleged split yet. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony at Udaipur Palace on December 9, 2020.