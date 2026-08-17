Did PLA block Indian Army patrols, Owaisi asks NDA govt

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, August 17, posed several questions to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the “situation” on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

He asked whether the PLA blocked army patrols from accessing the area where they have been patrolling so far.

In a post on X, he asked whether the PLA destroyed a temporary structure created by our army patrol in an area in India’s territory.

“Has the PLA pitched tents in the area where our patrols were going earlier and is clearly Indian territory,” he asked.

Because of the continued silence of the @narendramodi government,I again repeat my questions about the situation on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

– Did the PLA recently block our army patrols from accessing the area where they had been going so far?

– Did the PLA destroy… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 17, 2026

He further asked whether the government is pushing the army to not to press strongly for patrolling rights in the area where China is creating trouble because it is keen to portray normalcy to facilitate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Delhi next month.

Also Read India maps 27 Arunachal places amid dispute with China

He asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government decided to keep the people of the country in the dark about what happens with China on the border, “as it tried in Doklam in 2017 and in Ladakh in 2020”.

He said he is posing the questions again in view of the “continued silence of the Modi government” on the issue.

Owaisi said he would like to tell PM Modi that governments come and go, prime ministers come and go, but India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty cannot be allowed to be compromised, which is sacrosanct.