Video: Did PM Modi hint at third term?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hinted that he is ready for the third term in office. Asserting that he has no intention of slowing down, he said that his dream is saturation and 100 percent coverage of welfare schemes.

While virtually addressing the Utkarsh Samaroh in Gujarat’s Bharuch, he said, “One day, a senior leader met me. He regularly opposes us politically, but I respect him. He was not happy over some issues, so he had come to meet me. He said the country has made you Prime Minister twice, so what more do you want now. He was of the opinion that if one becomes PM twice then he has achieved everything”.

Commenting on the opposition leader’s comment, he said, “They don’t know Modi is made up of different soil. The land of Gujarat has made him. That’s why I do not believe in taking it easy, like whatever has happened has happened and now I should rest. No. My dream is saturation, 100 percent coverage of the welfare schemes”.

BJP-led government at center to complete eight years

PM Modi, who was earlier Chief Minister of Gujarat, also referred to the BJP-led government at the Center completing eight years in office later this month.

“Since you sent me to Delhi from Gujarat to serve the country, it will be eight years. These eight years have been devoted to seva, garib kalyan, sushasan (service, good governance, welfare of poor),” he said.

Commenting on the situation in India when he was elected as PM for the first time, he said that in 2014 almost half of the country’s population was deprived of facilities like toilets, vaccination, electricity connection, and bank accounts.

