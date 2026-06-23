Did Ram Charan review Dhurandhar without watching it?

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has once again become a talking point on social media, but this time it is not only for his films. During a recent television summit, the actor spoke about Indian cinema, theatre culture, and the massive success of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

While praising the film, Charan said that he watched Dhurandhar recently on OTT. He called it terrific, fantastic, and phenomenal, and said that such films bring the country together with their strong India-first emotion.

Soon after his statement went viral, some users pointed out an old post from Ram Charan’s X account. In that post, he had already praised Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, and the entire team soon after the film’s release.

#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful 🔥@AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable.@RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance – full of intensity and holds your attention… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 20, 2026

This created confusion among netizens. Many started asking how Charan had reviewed the film earlier if he had watched it only recently. Some trolls also claimed that the earlier post might have been shared as part of a promotional push.

Did Ram Charan Watch Dhurandhar Again On OTT?

Mega fans are defending Ram Charan by saying that he may have meant he rewatched the film recently on OTT. This is also a possible explanation because celebrities often watch big films again after they start streaming online.

Another angle being discussed is Charan’s association with Jio Studios. Since Jio Studios is linked with Dhurandhar and is also connected with the Hindi release of Peddi, some believe the earlier tweet could have been shared as a friendly industry gesture.

Whatever the real reason may be, this incident shows how closely fans and trolls follow celebrity statements today. A single old tweet can come back into discussion if a new comment sounds different.

For stars like Ram Charan, public words, social media posts, and promotional messages are always under watch. This is why many celebrities prefer to stay silent online instead of reacting to every big release.