Did Salman Khan slap Shah Rukh Khan at a party?

Mumbai: In a flashback to 2008, the night of Katrina Kaif’s birthday party on July 18th, tensions between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan erupted into an ugly spat that grabbed headlines for years. Speculation about the incident has persisted among curious fans eager to uncover the truth behind the feud.

A recent viral Reddit post has reignited interest in the infamous altercation, alleging that Salman Khan slapped Shah Rukh Khan during the party, with the reason being none other than Aishwarya Rai. According to the post, the dispute stemmed from Salman’s request for Shah Rukh to do a cameo in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Khanna,” which Shah Rukh declined.

Salman Khan, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

This refusal reportedly offended Salman, who had previously done cameos for Shah Rukh’s projects.

“Then the fight continued to talking about their shows srk show “kya aap panchvi pass se tezz hai” (remake of are you smarter than a fifth grader) and Salman show dus ka dum (remake of power of 10) . Salman took a jab at srk about how his show was doing comparatively better in trp than srk. Srk then made a comment about Salman and aish relationship. Which was the breaking point of Salman and he slapped srk. Gauri got involved to break off the fight,” the viral Reddit post claimed.

Fortunately, the rift between the two Bollywood icons was eventually healed in 2013 when they reconciled and hugged each other at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. Since then, Salman and SRK have developed a close friendship, standing by each other’s side.

They even delivered a joint performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations earlier this month further cementing their bond.